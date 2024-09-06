Cleaning and laundry event on Aldi Specialbuys this week | ALDI UK

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Never mind spring cleaning - it’s time for an autumn spruce up - and Aldi’s middle aisle is a treasure trove of items to get your home ready for the cooler months.

The laundry and cleaning Specialbuys event started on Thursday (September 5), and our top buy on the middle aisle this week is the Addis Spray Mop (£6.99).

Addis Spray Mop is on the middle aisle this week | ALDI UK

This spray-as-you-go mop means you don’t need a bucket, you just fill up the water tank and wash away with the washable microfibre cloth on the bottom. It works on most hard floors, and is perfect if you need to mop up a quick spill, or a more thorough deep clean.

There’s Zoflora disinfectant on offer to give your floors and surfaces a good scrub, plus this Zoflora Carpet Cleaner in Linen (£4.99) to keep your carpets clean and smelling fresh. Or try the Zoflora Carpet Cleaner Midnight (£4.99) if you’re looking for a more opulent fragrance. You can just spray and walk away (although do keep pets and kids away until the carpet is dry) - there’s no need to vacuum after.

There’s also toilet and drain brushes in stock, plus this Scrub & Grout Brush 2 Pack (£1.99) to give you bathroom a good scrub.

Other great buys on the middle aisle this week include this nifty Ambiano Window Vacuum Cleaner (£14.99) which you can use on tiles, mirrors and glass and tackles everything from condensation marks to small spills.

Try this Ambiano Window Vacuum Cleaner | ALDI UK

If you want to bring some new scents into your home, there’s a great range of diffusers and candles on the Specialbuys this week.

The Home Sanctuary Reed Diffuser (£3.99) comes in three scents ‘Lounge, Bathe or Sleep’ - or the Nostalgic Candle (£4.49) evokes memories of ‘Sunkissed Skin, Summer Picnic or Coffee Date‘ - so pick your vibe and enjoy!

Two airers to choose from on Specialbuys | ALDI UK

As for laundry, you can choose from the Addis 3 Tier Airer (£9.99) or the Addis Long Airer (£9.99), depending on how you like to hang your washing. It’s the perfect time to buy as the rainy days before more frequent and you can’t use your outside line.

Stock up on laundry tablets with this 60-pack of Persil Bio Capsules (£10.89) or its non-bio version is the same price.