It’s always worth shopping around for the best broadband deals | Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Plusnet is shaking up the broadband market with a price drop, ultra-fast speeds and a £100 reward card – and it’s beating Sky on price.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plusnet has launched a major sale and is undercutting some of the industry’s biggest broadband providers.

It is offering Full Fibre broadband for £24.99. The deal is for the entry-level 74mb per second broadband speed and matches the £30 Sky charges for its Full Fibre 75 broadband offering.

The best deals can be found at higher speeds. Plusnet is actually undercutting Sky when it comes to the ultra-fast 900mb per second Full Fibre broadband. The Plusnet option costs £37.99 compared to Sky’s £42 per month offering.

Householders who opt for the 900mbs option also get an extra perk from Plusnet; a pre-loaded £100 reward card that can be spent at a host of retailers.

Plusnet also tops the charts for customer service and value for money according to energy switching company USwitch, which also gave it the award for overall Best Broadband Provider 2025 in a hat trick of rewards. It was also named Which?’s best provider in a double major award win. You can see the Plusnet deals here.

It is a good time to shop for a new broadband provider as price wars have hit the market. While Plusnet and Sky have launched cheaper broadband offers, some brands are offering customers incentives to switch.

BT and EE, which uses the BT network, are both offering up to £300 to people who switch to their service so that they can pay to cancel their current contract.

EE says people who sign up will not need to cancel their existing contract because EE will do it for you when you sign up here.

🔥 Free Samsung tablet? Don’t miss this Sky Mobile Galaxy S25 deal (aff)