Arslanbek Makhmudov pumped the brakes on the resurgence of Dave Allen with a win via unanimous decision at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

Doncaster’s ‘White Rhino’ struggled to get his hands going against the imposing Russian heavyweight, who successfully stifled Allen while managing to inflict more damage.

In a blunt post-fight assessment, Allen conceded he was “not good enough” but vowed to carry on fighting. Makhmudov, meanwhile, called out Anthony Joshua after a week of matchmaking speculation.

Dave Allen v Arslanbek Makhmudov

Allen shook Makhmudov with a body shot within just seconds of the opening round, igniting an already lively crowd.

Makhmudov roared back with a big right after some clinching, issuing a stern reminder of the damage he can do when allowed to wind up a shot.

The huge frame of the Russian allowed him to get Allen’s back up against the ropes, as he made a point of dictating the traffic early on.

Allen struggled to get his hands going, allowing Makhmudov to impose himself in the early rounds. A low blow that drew the ire of the official was as much as Allen could muster in the second, but there were signs of fire as the contest rolled over into the third.

Every punch Allen threw was celebrated like a knockout as the crowd bayed for Makhmudov’s blood to be spilled.

The Russian’s swings quite clearly carried weight, but his speed appeared to be on the decline as the fourth round neared its end.

Allen moved up a gear in the fifth, hurting Makhmudov with some slick combinations. The latter desperately tried to slow the former’s momentum, but there was a fire starting to burn in the ‘Doncaster De La Hoya’.

Dave Allen and Arslanbek Makhmudov went to war in Sheffield. | George Wood/Getty Images

As desperate as fans were for wind to gather behind Allen’s sails, Makhmudov flipped the switch in round six and regained some control. Within the closing seconds, Allen took consecutive blows to the face before trying to end with a barrage of his own.

Allen spent the bulk of the seventh absorbing hits with his gloves as the need for some offence from the 33-year-old intensified. The round ended with Makhmudov losing a point, but concern over Allen’s attacking struggles was hanging heavy in the air.

It was more of the same in round eight, during which Makhmudov continued to chip away at an opponent struggling to up the ante.

Allen landed a powerful right hook in the ninth and was seemingly buoyed by the connection. He spent the rest of the round going for the jugular and as it came to a close, shots were raining down on a shellshocked Makhmudov.

Round 10 was a tighter affair, but Allen’s shackles were loosening as he started to smell blood. Restraint was giving way to ruthlessness as he took the fight to a man with a diminishing tank.

Round 11 saw Makhmudov get back on the front foot, stemming the flow of Allen shots and unleashing some of his own.

The big-hitting heavyweights traded deep into the dying embers, searching for a knockout that is only ever a punch away with competitors of their stature.

Makhmudov took the initiative as he emerged for the final round, throwing a steady stream of jabs at a face showing punishment. Allen’s chin held up well and when the White Rhino threw one himself, it had the ‘Lion’ wobbling.

After Makhmudov was docked yet another point, Allen spent the closing stages stalking him with a desperate fury. However, it was not enough to sway the contest as the judges awarded the win to the away fighter.

Junaid Bostan v Bilal Fawaz

In the chief support slot, Rotherham’s Junaid Bostan suffered the first defeat of his professional career in an explosive rematch with Bilal Fawaz.

The pair drew in January, setting up a highly-anticipated reunion back on familiar turf for Bostan in South Yorkshire.

‘Star Boy’ lost out on the English super-welterweight title in a relentlessly enthralling brawl, failing to secure a win in the eyes of any judges.

The pair displayed their fleet-footed nature early on, finding their range with quickfire jabs and swings.

With Fawaz’s guard high, Bostan had some initial difficulty getting through as his seasoned opponent looked to counter quickly.

There was plenty of referee involvement early on as overzealous nature was pushed back on, something that always appeared likely in a meeting between such aggressive competitors.

Bostan eventually started to break through the Fawaz defence, although the latter did enjoy some success firing back on the counter.

However, Bostan’s work unravelled in round three as he was left rocked by a vicious right hook. He barely made it back to his corner and was shepherded there by trainer Grant Smith, who had concern etched across his face.

Bilal Fawaz handed Junaid Bostan his first professional loss. | George Wood/Getty Images

Fawaz’s onslaught continued in the fourth as Bostan took punishment with admirable grit. There were brief flickers of fire from ‘Star Boy’, who still looked to be recovering from the events of the third.

In a remarkable turnaround, Bostan was back in the driving seat by the end of the fourth. He landed some devastating haymakers of his own, sending Fawaz retreating into himself.

The action continued at breakneck speed as the pair repeatedly threw caution to the wind. Defences weakened as attacking intent ramped up in what was an utterly enthralling war.

As the fifth round ended, the fighters lingered to face off for a second time as they allowed rivalry to fuel fireworks.

Bostan connected with a huge left in the sixth, although Fawaz continued to come back for more. The latter looked to wind up the right as he remained spirited in the face of relentless aggression from the former.

The durability of the pair was nothing short of remarkable and they simply did not relent as the contest entered its final rounds.

Bostan focused primarily on the midriff in his later attacks, while Fawaz kept his sights set on the face of the Yorkshireman in front of him.

It remained fiery and tense as the final bell approached, leaving very few in the building envious of the judges and the decisions they had to make.

There were scores of 96-95 and 96-94 in Fawaz’s favour as well as a 95-95 draw, giving the belt to the London-based battler.

Josh Padley v Reece Bellotti

Josh Padley had plenty of fans in the crowd but had to survive a valiant display from Reece Bellotti to secure a points win.

Making his debut in the super-featherweight class, the 29-year-old was not at his most convincing and had to ride a storm before roaring back in the closing stages.

Both men were front-footed from the offset, showing little hesitation as blows were traded early. Bellotti managed to fire off some strong shots, working the midriff well.

The entertainment level dropped considerably after the opening round, as the frequent jabs and swings were replaced by holds.

With the momentum of both fighters slowed by the close quarters at which they were operating, tension filled an arena strongly in support of Padley.

Josh Padley rallied to defeat Reece Bellotti via unanimous decision. | George Wood/Getty Images

The Yorkshireman looked sturdy as shots came but in a clinch-heavy fight interspersed by brief moments of explosion, Bellotti was the most threatening when hands flew.

Padley unleashed a flurry early in round six and ended it with a nice combination, but there was little between the bursts to suggest the tide was turning.

Bellotti continued to pick his moments, wearing Padley down as he held court and pushed his opponent to the ropes.

After seven rounds, a points victory did not look likely for Padley. It may well have been a message put across by his corner, as he surged forward with a newfound aggression and purpose.

The Doncastrian enjoyed a new lease of life in the closing stages, setting up a nervy scorecard reading after the final bell.

Scoring was wide in favour of Padley in the end, an outcome ‘Bomber’ looked aggrieved by.

Joe Hayden v Angelo Dragone

The first Yorkshire victory of the night had been delivered by Joe Hayden, a Conisborough welterweight managed by Allen who breezed through his six-rounder against Angelo Dragone.

He was very much expected to come through the challenge put before him but oozed professionalism nonetheless as he swept the Italian veteran aside.

Joe Hayden scored a stylish victory over Angelo Dragone. | George Wood/Getty Images

The former semi–professional footballer had been at close quarters with Allen during camp and looked sharp from the get-go.

He did not relinquish control in any of the six rounds, putting his opponent on the canvas in the fourth before claiming a comfortable points victory.

