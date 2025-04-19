It was not long ago that Josh Warrington was, by his own admission, “getting fat on pistachio cake and chocolates”.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old was out in Saudi Arabia doing punditry work, having seemingly drawn the curtain on his career.

The ‘Leeds Warrior’ laid his gloves on the Wembley canvas after losing to Anthony Cacace in September, a symbolic gesture that appeared to mark the end of his time in the ring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Warrington's career looked to be over - but he is determined to write a new chapter. Image: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

He said: “Back in September, it was a frustrating performance against Anto Cacace. I don’t think I disgraced myself but I certainly didn’t think I got firing on all cylinders.

"That’s what led me to lay my gloves down. It was a bit of a spur-of-the-moment decision.

"I laid my gloves down and I did think that was it, without actually going and breaking it down and watching it back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was kind of mourning myself for two or three weeks. Then, I went back into the gym, just ticking over and letting steam off.

Josh Warrington laid down his gloves after losing to Anthony Cacace. Image: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

"I actually watched the fight back and it wasn't as bad as I made it out to be in my own head. I've had a long career but I want to do it on my own terms. On paper, yes I've lost, but I haven't been disgraced.”

Warrington has been tempted back by a low-key affair, with his bout serving as the chief support before Dalton Smith takes on Mathieu Germain.

He said: "I was in Saudi eight weeks ago doing some punditry, getting fat on pistachio cake and chocolates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The phone goes and my manager's like 'you've got an opportunity to be on this show, do you want to be on it?'. I guess you've got to be on the horse sooner rather than later.”

Warrington has spent his career as a flag-flyer, representing his promotions, Yorkshire, the city of Leeds and even Leeds United.

This time, the two-time featherweight world champion is fighting for himself.

He said: “I've done it for the promotion banner for many years and I'm very proud to have done so. I've fought for the city of Leeds and those who follow me for many, many years.