Malek Green in sensational Sheffield Sharks debut to keep alive BBL Trophy hopes

Malek Green enjoyed a barnstorming introduction to life as a Sheffield Sharks player to keep alive their slim hopes of progressing in the BBL Trophy.

Only signed this week, the 24-year-old from Ohio made an instant impact, orchestrating the Sharks rally from a third-quarter deficit and staring elimination from the BBL Trophy in the face, with a thrilling fourth quarter.

Sharks eventually overcame the Plymouth City Patriots 77-73 to earn their first victory of the calendar year and their first of the Trophy competition.

It means they head into Sunday night’s game at Cheshire Phoenix needing a big win at the already-qualified Phoenix to overhaul Surrey Scorchers and Caledonia Gladiators on four points.

Should they accomplish that they would book their place at finals weekend in Birmingham next week.

Green top-scored with 17 points despite playing just 17 of the 40 minutes.

Jordan Ratinho contributed 16 points on a night when he didn’t miss a shot, only from the free-throw line.