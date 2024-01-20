Malek Green in sensational Sheffield Sharks debut to keep alive BBL Trophy hopes
Only signed this week, the 24-year-old from Ohio made an instant impact, orchestrating the Sharks rally from a third-quarter deficit and staring elimination from the BBL Trophy in the face, with a thrilling fourth quarter.
Sharks eventually overcame the Plymouth City Patriots 77-73 to earn their first victory of the calendar year and their first of the Trophy competition.
It means they head into Sunday night’s game at Cheshire Phoenix needing a big win at the already-qualified Phoenix to overhaul Surrey Scorchers and Caledonia Gladiators on four points.
Should they accomplish that they would book their place at finals weekend in Birmingham next week.
Green top-scored with 17 points despite playing just 17 of the 40 minutes.
Jordan Ratinho contributed 16 points on a night when he didn’t miss a shot, only from the free-throw line.
Bennett Koch added 11 points and Devearl Ramsey 10.