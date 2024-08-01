Olympic boxer Angela Carini abandons fight with Algerian boxer at centre of gender controversy

A scandal has erupted at the boxing at the Paris Olympics after Italian fighter Angela Carini withdrew from her bout in the women’s 66kg category with Algerian boxer Imane Khelif.

In footage that will become iconic in Olympic history, Carini is seen receiving a punch from Khelif and then walking back to her corner to abandon the fight after just 46 seconds.

There was controversy going into the fight after Khelif was one of two women boxers cleared to compete after being disqualified from last year’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi for failing to meet the necessary gender eligibility criteria.

Her coach, Emanuele Renzini, said afterwards: “She felt pain in her nose and said to me ‘I don’t want to fight anymore’.”

Carini was pictured in floods of tears afterwards and said she was unable to continue for her health.

She said: “It hurt so much. I am heartbroken. I went to the ring to honour my father.

“I was told a lot of times that I was a warrior, but I preferred to stop for my health. I have never felt a punch like this.

“After the second blow, and after years of experience in the ring and a lifetime of fighting, I felt extreme pain in my nose.

Imane Khelif of Team Algeria and Angela Carini of Team Italy exchange punches during the Women's 66kg preliminary round match (Picture: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

“I said ‘enough’ because I didn’t want to… I couldn’t carry on in the match. I thought maybe it was better that I brought an end to the match.

“I went to my corner and raised my hand and said I’d had enough because my nose hurt so much.

“I’ve always gone into the ring with honour, I’ve always fought for my country, loyally, but this time I couldn’t as I wasn’t able to fight anymore.”

Khelif has previously competed at Tokyo 2020, but finished just outside of the medal positions.

Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting is the other fighter who also had questions raised about her eligibility for the Games.

She faces Sitora Turdibekova in the women’s 57kg category on Friday.

Renzini insisted that Carini was adamant ahead of the fight that she would face Khelif for as long as she could.

He said: “It would have been easier not to show up, because all of Italy had been asking her not to fight for days. But Angela was motivated and wanted to do it.

“Of course when she met her opponent at the draw, she said ‘it’s not fair’.

“But there was no premeditation here today. She quit after taking one punch, she told me she didn’t feel she could fight.

“I tried to tell her to at least get to the end of the first round so we would fight, but she wouldn’t.”

Mark Adams, IOC spokesperson, said on Thursday morning that those competing in the boxing are compliant with the eligibility rules.

He told a press conference: “What I’d repeat is all the competitors comply with the competition eligibility rules and that’s as it should be.

“That’s how these boxers concerned have taken part in these Games, have taken part in previous World Championships, have taken part in previous Olympic Games, have taken part in regional and continental competitions.