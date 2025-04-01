BGS duo shine as Yorkshire CCC triumphs in Abu Dhabi

Professional cricketers Alex Wade and Will Luxton made history as they took to the field together for Yorkshire County Cricket Club in Abu Dhabi—the first time two Bradford Grammar School (BGS) pupils, past or present, have played for Yorkshire’s first team simultaneously.

Yorkshire’s pre-season tour in Abu Dhabi saw the team secure victories in the Abu Dhabi Counties Super Cup T20 competition, including a standout win over Essex.

Alex, a Year 13 student at BGS, made his Yorkshire first-team debut, with support from Will, an Old Bradfordian and experienced batter, who offered valuable guidance.

“I felt very proud to represent Yorkshire’s first team, having come through the county’s pathway since I was ten years old,” said Alex, a fast bowler who is currently studying A-levels in Chemistry, Maths, and Economics at BGS. “It was such a privilege to step out onto the field with so many players that I have grown up watching on TV, and I was excited to showcase my skills.

Simon Kellett, Head of Cricket at BGS, is proud of Will and Alex's success

“Playing alongside Will was a huge confidence boost. He encouraged me throughout the game and reassured me in key moments.”

Will, 21, who left BGS after completing his A-levels in 2021, has previously captained Yorkshire’s Academy and played in an U19 World Cup final for England. He has already built a reputation as a top-order batter. During Yorkshire’s pre-season tour, he made a significant impact in a T20 match against Essex, scoring 30 runs from just 14 deliveries and helping the team successfully chase a target of 174 in under 16 overs.

“It was nice to look around the field and see another familiar face,” said Will. “I tried my best to make Alex feel welcome.”

Reflecting on his own journey since leaving BGS, Will added: “I was very fortunate that the transition was seamless. I played cricket at quite an early age, and that helped me settle down into the Yorkshire team. Hopefully, I can help Alex do the same—I’m sure he will hit the ground running this season.”

Fast bowler Alex Wade is a Year 13 pupil at Bradford Grammar School

He also credited BGS for shaping his development: “It’s not just the facilities and coaching, but also the school’s emphasis on hard work, which helps you succeed.”

Alex and Will’s performances in Abu Dhabi underline the strength of Yorkshire’s cricketing pathway and the continued influence of BGS in developing elite cricketers. Alex, who signed a two-year rookie contract with Yorkshire in September 2024, has already represented England U19s and is aiming for further first-team opportunities, with aspirations of competing in the County Championship and Vitality Blast.

“I’d love to play as many first-team games as possible and hopefully continue representing England Young Lions this summer,” Alex added.

Simon Kellett, Head of Cricket at BGS and a former Yorkshire first-class cricketer, has been instrumental in the development of both players. He said: “Alex and Will are outstanding young cricketers who have worked incredibly hard to reach this level. They are humble, disciplined and very committed sportsmen. Their journey from BGS to professional cricket is something the school is immensely proud of.”

Yorkshire CCC cricketers Will Luxton and Alex Wade in Abu Dhabi

In October, Will returned to BGS to present Alex with his full school sports colours—an honour reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional sporting achievement.