Batting all-rounder George Hill, 21, has signed a three-year extension that will keep him at Yorkshire until October 2025. And fast bowler Ben Cliff, 19, and opening batsman Finlay Bean, 20, have signed rookie deals until October 2023.

“We are delighted that all three players have put pen to paper on contracts with the club,” said Gough. “They are very talented young players, and we see them as a major part of our future.

“George Hill has shown his quality this year opening the batting in the Championship and has probably exceeded many people’s expectations having already scored two hundreds. He’s got a great temperament, a brilliant attitude and is a multi-dimensional cricketer with his skilful seamers and fielding.

STICKING AROUND: Yorkshire's George Hill has agreeed a new deal with Yorkshire CCC until October 2025. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Ben Cliff is a tall seamer who has shown what he is about this year in the second team. He’s got a yard of pace and I’m sure he will only get quicker.

“His selection in the first-team squad for the last game was recognition for his performances so far and we are confident he will be challenging for a spot in the side consistently going forward.

“Finlay Bean’s return to the club is well-publicised on the back of his remarkable 441 for the seconds a few weeks ago. He is clearly a very talented batter and another who will be putting his name in the hat for first-team selection in the not-too-distant future.

“He had shown some great form in club cricket this year which caught our eye, and obviously resulted in inviting him back into the set-up to play with us.

NEW DEAL: Yorkshire's Finlay Bean has made great strides during this summer. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images