11 free agent defenders from League One yet to sign for new clubs including ex-Sheffield United, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Middlesbrough men
Clubs have a lot to keep their eyes on in the transfer window, but there will have been plenty of focus on retained lists published last month. There are a lot of players currently out-of-contract and available to sign, many of whom boast impressive pedigree.
Free agent signings can prove incredibly useful, often adding experience and talent without the need for clubs to part ways with hefty fees. There also tends to be less risk involved than when clubs fork out millions in fees for new signings.
Here are 11 senior defenders released by clubs set to compete in League One next season who have not yet found a new employer.