All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

11 free agent defenders from League One yet to sign for new clubs including ex-Sheffield United, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Middlesbrough men

The summer transfer window is in full swing, with clubs across the country reshaping their squads ahead of the new season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Jul 2023, 13:23 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 13:24 BST

Clubs have a lot to keep their eyes on in the transfer window, but there will have been plenty of focus on retained lists published last month. There are a lot of players currently out-of-contract and available to sign, many of whom boast impressive pedigree.

Free agent signings can prove incredibly useful, often adding experience and talent without the need for clubs to part ways with hefty fees. There also tends to be less risk involved than when clubs fork out millions in fees for new signings.

Here are 11 senior defenders released by clubs set to compete in League One next season who have not yet found a new employer.

Last club: Portsmouth

1. Kieron Freeman

Last club: Portsmouth Photo: Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Burton Albion

2. Williams Kokolo

Last club: Burton Albion Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Wigan Athletic

3. Ryan Nyambe

Last club: Wigan Athletic Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Exeter City

4. Jonathan Grounds

Last club: Exeter City Photo: Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Leeds UnitedLeague OneHuddersfield TownHull CityMiddlesbrough