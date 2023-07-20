The summer transfer window is in full swing, with clubs across the country reshaping their squads ahead of the new season.

Clubs have a lot to keep their eyes on in the transfer window, but there will have been plenty of focus on retained lists published last month. There are a lot of players currently out-of-contract and available to sign, many of whom boast impressive pedigree.

Free agent signings can prove incredibly useful, often adding experience and talent without the need for clubs to part ways with hefty fees. There also tends to be less risk involved than when clubs fork out millions in fees for new signings.

Here are 11 senior defenders released by clubs set to compete in League One next season who have not yet found a new employer.

Kieron Freeman Last club: Portsmouth

Williams Kokolo Last club: Burton Albion

Ryan Nyambe Last club: Wigan Athletic

Jonathan Grounds Last club: Exeter City