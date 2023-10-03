All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Here are 17 former Premier League stars now playing in the MLS.Here are 17 former Premier League stars now playing in the MLS.
Here are 17 former Premier League stars now playing in the MLS.

17 ex-Premier League stars now in MLS including former Leeds United, Arsenal and Liverpool men - gallery

There is a vast array of former Premier League stars scattered across Major League Soccer.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:25 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 12:29 BST

It is not uncommon for players to head from Europe over to the division, with football as a sport growing in the United States.

There have been recent examples of Yorkshire icons moving stateside, with former Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp among those to have linked up with an MLS club this year.

Leeds United cult hero Mateusz Klich also made a recent move to the MLS, swapping West Yorkshire for Washington, D.C.

Here are 17 former Premier League players now plying their trade in the MLS.

Current club: Charlotte FC

1. Ashley Westwood

Current club: Charlotte FC Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Current club: Columbus Crew

2. Cucho Hernandez

Current club: Columbus Crew Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Current club: Inter Miami

3. DeAndre Yedlin

Current club: Inter Miami Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Current club: CF Montreal

4. Victor Wanyama

Current club: CF Montreal Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ArsenalLiverpoolBilly SharpMateusz KlichYorkshireUnited StatesEurope