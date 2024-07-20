Joe Rodon was the first through the door, sealing a permanent switch from Tottenham Hotspur after a successful loan spell at Elland Road. Whites academy graduate Alex Cairns followed, returning to the club to provide depth in the goalkeeping department.

There are areas in which Leeds need to strengthen and player sales have boosted the coffers. Although funds are available for new signings, the free agent market could potentially prove tempting.

A vast array of talented players are currently unattached and looking for a fresh challenge. Many of Leeds’ Championship rivals have already dipped into the free agent market, with Sheffield United an example.

The Blades have signed Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum and Callum O’Hare without having to pay a transfer fee for any. Here are 17 free agents Leeds could potentially look to sign this summer.