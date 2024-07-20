17 free agents Leeds United could sign including ex-Sheffield United, Southampton and Manchester United men

Published 20th Jul 2024
Leeds United have made three summer signings - and appear to be closing in on a fourth.

Joe Rodon was the first through the door, sealing a permanent switch from Tottenham Hotspur after a successful loan spell at Elland Road. Whites academy graduate Alex Cairns followed, returning to the club to provide depth in the goalkeeping department.

Leeds then landed midfielder Joe Rothwell on loan from AFC Bournemouth and are expected to wrap up a deal to sign Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United. However, the number of outgoings there has been suggests Leeds are not done yet.

There are areas in which Leeds need to strengthen and player sales have boosted the coffers. Although funds are available for new signings, the free agent market could potentially prove tempting.

A vast array of talented players are currently unattached and looking for a fresh challenge. Many of Leeds’ Championship rivals have already dipped into the free agent market, with Sheffield United an example.

The Blades have signed Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum and Callum O’Hare without having to pay a transfer fee for any. Here are 17 free agents Leeds could potentially look to sign this summer.

Last club: Sheffield United

1. Oli McBurnie

Last club: Sheffield United Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Last club: Southampton

2. Che Adams

Last club: Southampton Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Last club: Nottingham Forest

3. Scott McKenna

Last club: Nottingham Forest Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Last club: Brighton & Hove Albion

4. Steven Alzate

Last club: Brighton & Hove Albion Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for Premier League

