It was a busy summer, as a changing of the guard ushered in a new era. The club dropped out of the Premier League without putting up much of a fight, but are now looking to rebuild as a new ownership regime waits in the wings.

A raft of Blades mainstays moved on, including Wes Foderingham, George Baldock and Oli McBurnie. To compensate for the loss of such experience, Sheffield United adopted an aggressive approach to the transfer market.

Among the most eye-catching new arrivals is winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who Sheffield United battled rivals such as Leeds United to secure the loan signing of. The Blades also recruited the likes of seasoned frontman Kieffer Moore and talented young defender Alfie GIlchrist.

It has been a positive start to the 2024/25 campaign for Wilder’s men, who are yet to taste defeat in the Championship. However, if the free agent market does prove tempting, here are 17 potential options.