17 free agents Sheffield United could sign including ex-Manchester United, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City men

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Published 13th Sep 2024, 16:57 BST
The summer transfer window may have closed but Sheffield United can still add free agents to their squad.

It was a busy summer, as a changing of the guard ushered in a new era. The club dropped out of the Premier League without putting up much of a fight, but are now looking to rebuild as a new ownership regime waits in the wings.

A raft of Blades mainstays moved on, including Wes Foderingham, George Baldock and Oli McBurnie. To compensate for the loss of such experience, Sheffield United adopted an aggressive approach to the transfer market.

Among the most eye-catching new arrivals is winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who Sheffield United battled rivals such as Leeds United to secure the loan signing of. The Blades also recruited the likes of seasoned frontman Kieffer Moore and talented young defender Alfie GIlchrist.

It has been a positive start to the 2024/25 campaign for Wilder’s men, who are yet to taste defeat in the Championship. However, if the free agent market does prove tempting, here are 17 potential options.

Last club: Manchester United | Position: Left-back

1. Brandon Williams

Last club: Manchester United | Position: Left-back Photo: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Last club: Udinese

2. Isaac Success

Last club: Udinese Photo: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Last club: Watford | Position: Winger

3. Samuel Kalu

Last club: Watford | Position: Winger Photo: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Last club: AFC Bournemouth | Position: Right-back

4. Ryan Fredericks

Last club: AFC Bournemouth | Position: Right-back Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

