21 free agents available to Bradford City including ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Wrexham and Derby County men

The January transfer window may have closed but Bradford City still have the option of bolstering their ranks with free agents.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Feb 2024, 14:16 GMT

Three new faces arrived at Valley Parade in the window as the Bantams looked to build in an attempt to arrest their troubles. Experienced goalkeeper Sam Walker was the first through the door and was followed by a returning Bantam in Tyreik Wright.

Business was then wrapped up on deadline day with the permanent signing of young forward Calum Kavanagh from Middlesbrough.

On the outgoings front, Harry Lewis was sold to Carlisle United and Emmanuel Osadebe completed a permanent move to Forest Green Rovers. Ryan East also departed permanently, while Vadaine Oliver left on loan for Stevenage.

It remains to be seen whether Bradford will conduct any further business. If they do choose to, there is plenty of experience on the free agent market they could turn to.

Here are 21 unattached players Bradford City could potentially target.

Last club: Ipswich Town

1. Matt Penney

Last club: Ipswich Town Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Last club: Gillingham

2. Cheye Alexander

Last club: Gillingham Photo: GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images

Last club: Stevenage

3. Reece Hannam

Last club: Stevenage Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Last club: Doncaster Rovers

4. Reo Griffiths

Last club: Doncaster Rovers Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

