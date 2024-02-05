Three new faces arrived at Valley Parade in the window as the Bantams looked to build in an attempt to arrest their troubles. Experienced goalkeeper Sam Walker was the first through the door and was followed by a returning Bantam in Tyreik Wright.
Business was then wrapped up on deadline day with the permanent signing of young forward Calum Kavanagh from Middlesbrough.
On the outgoings front, Harry Lewis was sold to Carlisle United and Emmanuel Osadebe completed a permanent move to Forest Green Rovers. Ryan East also departed permanently, while Vadaine Oliver left on loan for Stevenage.
It remains to be seen whether Bradford will conduct any further business. If they do choose to, there is plenty of experience on the free agent market they could turn to.
Here are 21 unattached players Bradford City could potentially target.
