Adam Hinshelwood named as York City's third manager of the 2023-24 season

Newly-appointed York City manager Adam Hinshelwood. Picture courtesy of Mike Gunn.

The 40-year-old’s arrival follows the departure of Neal Ardley after just under six months at the helm.

Ardley won just 10 of his 34 games in charge after replacing Michael Morton in September, with York hovering just above the relegation zone ahead of Tuesday night’s action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hinshelwood, 40, has been handed a long-term deal by the Minstermen and his first game in charge will be at home to Wealdstone on Saturday ahead of another match on home soil against another team currently struggling at the wrong end of the table in AFC Fylde next Tuesday.

Hinshelwood, whose late father Paul was a defender with the likes of Crystal Palace and Millwall in the seventies and eighties, spent six years at Worthing and has developed a reputation for attack-minded football.

A defender in his playing days with the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion, Aldershot and Wycombe Wanderers, Hinshelwood first took charge of Worthing in 2013 before leaving after two years to take up a coaching role at Albion.

Hinshelwood returned to Worthing in 2017 and led them to the Isthmian Premier Division title in the 2021–22 season. and the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup in the 2022-23 campaign.

He leaves a Worthing side who are competing for promotion at the top end of National League South.

Hinshelwood will be assisted by Gary Elphick, who worked alongside him at Worthing. Elphick’s brother Tommy is assistant-manager at Premier League outfit Bournemouth and spent spells at Huddersfield Town and Hull City in his playing career.

Another member of the coaching staff at Worthing has also accompanied Hinshelwood to Yorkshire in the shape of Cameron Morrison, who has been named as first-team coach.