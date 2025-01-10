AFC Bournemouth 'agree deal' for ex-Huddersfield Town star and former Leeds United target with £9m option
The midfielder has made over 200 appearances for the Cherries since his £15m move from West Yorkshire back in 2019.
He was linked with a move away from the club in the summer, as Leeds United and Sheffield United were reported as admirers.
Bournemouth retained the 28-year-old’s services but have not given the Denmark international regular Premier League action.
According to Sky Sports, Serie A side Napoli have agreed a deal to take Billing on loan for the rest of the season.
His wages will reportedly be paid by Napoli, with the club holding an option to make his move permanent at the end of the campaign for £9m.
Billing has made just one start in the Premier League this season, therefore the possibility of regular football may prove enticing.
He may also be attracted by the prospect of competing for major honours, with Napoli currently top of the pile in Serie A.
The club have accumulated 44 points, putting them ahead of Atalanta in second and Inter Milan in third.
Bournemouth are also enjoying a strong campaign and occupy seventh place in the Premier League table, ahead of clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.