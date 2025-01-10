AFC Bournemouth have reportedly agreed a deal to loan out former Huddersfield Town star Philip Billing.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder has made over 200 appearances for the Cherries since his £15m move from West Yorkshire back in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bournemouth retained the 28-year-old’s services but have not given the Denmark international regular Premier League action.

Philip Billing joined AFC Bournemouth from Huddersfield Town in 2019. | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, Serie A side Napoli have agreed a deal to take Billing on loan for the rest of the season.

His wages will reportedly be paid by Napoli, with the club holding an option to make his move permanent at the end of the campaign for £9m.

Billing has made just one start in the Premier League this season, therefore the possibility of regular football may prove enticing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opportunities have been limited this season for AFC Bournemouth's Philip Billing. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

He may also be attracted by the prospect of competing for major honours, with Napoli currently top of the pile in Serie A.

The club have accumulated 44 points, putting them ahead of Atalanta in second and Inter Milan in third.