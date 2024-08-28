AFC Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola addresses future of Sheffield United and Leeds United-linked midfielder
Reports have indicated the 28-year-old could leave Bournemouth in the coming days, with Sheffield United thought to the most serious bidders. Leeds have also been credited with interest, as have Burnley.
However, interested clubs have potentially been dealt a blow as Iraola has stated his belief that Billing will remain at the Vitality Stadium beyond the transfer deadline.
As reported by the Bournemouth Echo, he said: “I see him happy. I don't want to lose Philip Billing. I think he's a very, very good football player and I don't think [he will leave but], I cannot guarantee like with every player, because you never know what's going to happen tomorrow.
“But no, I think he will stay. My idea at least is that he stays with us. It's true that the other day he couldn't play with back issues. Today, we'll see if he can be involved tomorrow or not. But if he's not, probably for the weekend, he will be ready. I want him to stay. Yes, definitely.”
Bournemouth signed Billing five years ago, prising him from Huddersfield Town for a fee reported to be worth £15m. He has since amassed nearly 200 appearances for the Cherries and scored 31 goals.
Iraola was more open to the idea of former Leeds loanee Jaidon Anthony seeking pastures new. Amid reports of an imminent move to Burnley, Iraola conceded something “interesting” had developed for the wideman.
He explained: “Something interesting has appeared for the player, interesting for the club. I've said it a lot of times, you know that I love Jaidon, but sometimes, you know, it's deals that are good for everyone that probably they are going to get finished soon.”
