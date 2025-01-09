AFC Bournemouth 'approached' over loan deal for ex-Huddersfield Town star previously linked with Leeds United
The 28-year-old was linked with a move away from the Cherries in the summer, when Leeds United and Sheffield United were credited with interest in his services.
He instead remained with Bournemouth, who have afforded him just one start in the Premier League this season.
According to Sky Sports, he could have a chance to get playing again over in Serie A with Napoli. The Italian club are believed to have opened talks with Bournemouth, although discussions are described as being at an early stage.
While Bournemouth are thought to be reluctant to sanction a departure, the report claims they understand his desire for minutes.
Billing joined the Cherries in 2019, making a £15m move from Huddersfield. He had enjoyed a meteoric rise in West Yorkshire, growing from an inexperienced prospect to an established first-team regular.
He left having scored six goals and registered two assists over the course of 91 appearances. The midfielder has since clocked up 201 outings for Bournemouth, notching 31 goals and 20 assists.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.