AFC Bournemouth have reportedly received an approach over a potential loan deal for ex-Huddersfield Town midfielder Philip Billing.

He instead remained with Bournemouth, who have afforded him just one start in the Premier League this season.

According to Sky Sports, he could have a chance to get playing again over in Serie A with Napoli. The Italian club are believed to have opened talks with Bournemouth, although discussions are described as being at an early stage.

Philip Billing left Huddersfield Town for AFC Bournemouth in 2019. | Tony Marshall/Getty Images

While Bournemouth are thought to be reluctant to sanction a departure, the report claims they understand his desire for minutes.

Billing joined the Cherries in 2019, making a £15m move from Huddersfield. He had enjoyed a meteoric rise in West Yorkshire, growing from an inexperienced prospect to an established first-team regular.