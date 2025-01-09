AFC Bournemouth have recalled former Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison from his loan spell at Watford.

It was a busy summer for Jebbison, who ended a six-year association with Sheffield United to link up with Premier League outfit Bournemouth on a permanent basis.

It has not worked out for the frontman at Vicarage Road, as his time with the Hornets failed to yield a single goal.

Daniel Jebbison is back at AFC Bournemouth following his loan stint at Watford. | BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images

He also drew the ire of the club’s fans with a social media comment following Watford’s defeat to his former club Sheffield United.

Andre Brooks struck for the Blades against the Hornets and Jebbison commented ‘my brudda’ underneath Brooks’ Instagram post about the goal.

Watford boss Tom Cleverley said: “Jebbo’s career isn’t going to be defined by this tough experience for him. I do hope he’ll feel he’s got something out of his time here and learned a lot.

“The loan hasn’t gone as well as anyone would have wished, but that doesn't mean there needs to be any resentment left to linger. We wish Jebbo well back at Bournemouth while we consider our next move.”

Canada-born Jebbison arrived on British shores in 2017, joining Sheffield United’s academy in 2018 following a successful trial.