AFC Bournemouth make decision on former Sheffield United man and ex-Leeds United 'target' amid fan anger
It was a busy summer for Jebbison, who ended a six-year association with Sheffield United to link up with Premier League outfit Bournemouth on a permanent basis.
Leeds United were reportedly keen on signing the 21-year-old on loan, but he instead joined Watford on a season-long deal.
It has not worked out for the frontman at Vicarage Road, as his time with the Hornets failed to yield a single goal.
He also drew the ire of the club’s fans with a social media comment following Watford’s defeat to his former club Sheffield United.
Andre Brooks struck for the Blades against the Hornets and Jebbison commented ‘my brudda’ underneath Brooks’ Instagram post about the goal.
Watford boss Tom Cleverley said: “Jebbo’s career isn’t going to be defined by this tough experience for him. I do hope he’ll feel he’s got something out of his time here and learned a lot.
“The loan hasn’t gone as well as anyone would have wished, but that doesn't mean there needs to be any resentment left to linger. We wish Jebbo well back at Bournemouth while we consider our next move.”
Canada-born Jebbison arrived on British shores in 2017, joining Sheffield United’s academy in 2018 following a successful trial.
He showed plenty of promise at Bramall Lane and became the youngest player to score in their first Premier League start. However, a blood clot disrupted his final season on the books of the South Yorkshire side.
