'Agreed terms' - Ex-Leeds United midfielder set for move following Middlesbrough and Sunderland links
The 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order in France and it appears Rennes’ appointment of Habib Beye has not offered him a fresh start.
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the terms of a switch to Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab have been agreed.
The Finland international appears set to join Al-Shabab on loan, with the club holding the option to make his move permanent.
Kamara had been linked with a move back to the Championship and Middlesbrough were among those thought to be keen.
Sunderland and Burnley were also credited with interest in the midfielder, who left Leeds in a reported £8m deal in the summer.
However, it appears Kamara is set to join the long list of players who have been lured to Saudi Arabia’s top flight in recent years.
Leeds signed Kamara from Rangers in 2023 and he made 42 appearances for the club in his debut campaign.
He was among those to depart following failure to clinch promotion to the Premier League, leaving alongside the likes of Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville.
