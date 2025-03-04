'Agreement reached' - Leeds United's 24-cap international set for £5m summer transfer
The 24-cap Denmark international arrived at Elland Road in 2022 and was intended to be Luke Ayling’s heir at right-back.
He struggled for consistency in West Yorkshire and was unable to prevent the Whites suffering relegation from the Premier League in his maiden campaign.
In the aftermath of relegation, a raft of players sought pastures new and Kristensen was among them.
He linked up with Roma on a season-long loan deal and moved out again when Leeds failed to seal a return to the top flight, joining Eintracht Frankfurt.
The Bundesliga club have been strongly linked with a permanent swoop for the 27-year-old and an agreement appears to have been reached.
According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, positive negotiations have led to the clubs settling on a €6m (£4.9m) fee, which could rise to €8m (£6.6m) with bonuses.
The mooted figures suggest there has been a compromise, as Kristensen’s loan deal reportedly contains a buyout option for a fee in the region of €10-12m.
However, it would not be particularly surprising if it emerged both parties had simply wanted to sever ties.
Kristensen will reportedly pen a deal running until at least 2029, with the defender having found form in Germany.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.