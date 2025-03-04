'Agreement reached' - Leeds United's 24-cap international set for £5m summer transfer

Published 4th Mar 2025, 10:23 BST
Leeds United are reportedly set to permanently part ways with defender Rasmus Kristensen.

The 24-cap Denmark international arrived at Elland Road in 2022 and was intended to be Luke Ayling’s heir at right-back.

He struggled for consistency in West Yorkshire and was unable to prevent the Whites suffering relegation from the Premier League in his maiden campaign.

In the aftermath of relegation, a raft of players sought pastures new and Kristensen was among them.

Rasmus Kristensen's time at Leeds United has not worked out.
Rasmus Kristensen's time at Leeds United has not worked out. | George Wood/Getty Images

He linked up with Roma on a season-long loan deal and moved out again when Leeds failed to seal a return to the top flight, joining Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Bundesliga club have been strongly linked with a permanent swoop for the 27-year-old and an agreement appears to have been reached.

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, positive negotiations have led to the clubs settling on a €6m (£4.9m) fee, which could rise to €8m (£6.6m) with bonuses.

Rasmus Kristensen made 30 appearances during his maiden campaign at Leeds United.
Rasmus Kristensen made 30 appearances during his maiden campaign at Leeds United. | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The mooted figures suggest there has been a compromise, as Kristensen’s loan deal reportedly contains a buyout option for a fee in the region of €10-12m.

However, it would not be particularly surprising if it emerged both parties had simply wanted to sever ties.

Kristensen will reportedly pen a deal running until at least 2029, with the defender having found form in Germany.

