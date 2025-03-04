Leeds United are reportedly set to permanently part ways with defender Rasmus Kristensen.

The 24-cap Denmark international arrived at Elland Road in 2022 and was intended to be Luke Ayling’s heir at right-back.

He struggled for consistency in West Yorkshire and was unable to prevent the Whites suffering relegation from the Premier League in his maiden campaign.

In the aftermath of relegation, a raft of players sought pastures new and Kristensen was among them.

Rasmus Kristensen's time at Leeds United has not worked out. | George Wood/Getty Images

He linked up with Roma on a season-long loan deal and moved out again when Leeds failed to seal a return to the top flight, joining Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Bundesliga club have been strongly linked with a permanent swoop for the 27-year-old and an agreement appears to have been reached.

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, positive negotiations have led to the clubs settling on a €6m (£4.9m) fee, which could rise to €8m (£6.6m) with bonuses.

Rasmus Kristensen made 30 appearances during his maiden campaign at Leeds United. | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The mooted figures suggest there has been a compromise, as Kristensen’s loan deal reportedly contains a buyout option for a fee in the region of €10-12m.

However, it would not be particularly surprising if it emerged both parties had simply wanted to sever ties.