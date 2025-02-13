Leeds United 'expect' deal for £8.3m defender to be revisited in summer transfer window
Kristensen joined Leeds in the summer of 2022, sealing a switch from Red Bull Salzburg for a reported £8.34m.
The move reunited him with his former Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch, but both struggled to endear themselves to the Elland Road faithful.
Marsch was axed before the end of Kristensen’s maiden campaign and the Denmark international has not played for the Whites in nearly two years.
He spent the 2023/24 season on loan in Italy with Roma before linking up with Eintracht Frankfurt for the current campaign.
Reports have previously suggested the Bundesliga outfit want to retain the 27-year-old, who has been a regular fixture for the club this term.
According to The Athletic, they want a permanent agreement to be struck before the summer window.
Leeds, meanwhile, are thought to be expecting a resumption of talks in the summer after a deal was not reached in January.
Kristensen was not the only player to depart Elland Road following the club’s relegation to the Championship, seeking pastures new along with a raft of players.
Many have since completed permanent moves away from West Yorkshire, but Kristensen and Everton loanee Jack Harrison remain under contract.