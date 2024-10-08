Leeds United's £10m man offered exit route as Europa League club 'decide' on transfer swoop
The 27-year-old joined the German outfit on a season-long loan deal in the summer, making his second temporary move away from Elland Road.
In the aftermath of Leeds’ relegation to the Championship, he had left to link up with Roma on a season-long loan basis.
It appears he could be offered a permanent Elland Road exit, with Eintracht Frankfurt seemingly keen on striking a deal.
According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, the club have already decided they want to retain Kristensen’s services.
Although the Denmark international is under contract in West Yorkshire until 2027, his loan club are believed to have an option to buy for a fee in the region of €10-12m.
Expectations were high when Leeds forked out £10m for Kristensen’s services and tied him down to a five-year deal in 2022. He was viewed as a successor to the long-serving Luke Ayling at right-back, although found the Premier League tough to adapt to.
Before heading out on loan, he made 30 appearances for the Whites in all competitions. This season, the right-back spot has been held down by Jayden Bogle.
Leeds moved to sign the former England youth international in the summer, having deployed Archie Gray in the position before his move to Tottenham Hotspur.
