Everton are reportedly set to hand a coaching role to former Hull City hero Alan Fettis following his Middlesbrough exit.

A goalkeeper in his playing days, Fettis represented the likes of Sheffield United, York City, Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest.

However, he is best-known for his exploits between the sticks for Hull. He represented the Tigers between 1991 and 1996, later returning for a brief second spell in 2003.

After hanging up his gloves, Fettis went down the coaching route and was most recently employed by Middlesbrough.

He moved to the Riverside to be part of Chris Wilder’s set-up and remained in post for the tenure of Michael Carrick.

Fettis again stayed put when Rob Edwards took charge in the summer before departing earlier this month.

Alan Fettis on the move

According to reporter Alan Nixon, via Patreon, Fettis is set to be made the chief goalkeeping coach in Everton’s academy.

Writing on LinkedIn after his Middlesbrough exit, the 54-year-old said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Middlesbrough Football Club for three wonderful years. It has been a privilege to work as goalkeeping coach alongside such dedicated staff, talented players, and passionate supporters.

“Learning works both ways, and I certainly have learned a lot from all of you. I’ve truly enjoyed my time here, both on and off the pitch, and I am grateful for the trust, support, and memories we’ve shared together.

“Middlesbrough will always hold a special place in my heart, and I wish the club every success in the future. Up The Boro.”

Alan Fettis’ Hull City exploits

Not only did Fettis enjoy a lengthy career as a goalkeeper, he also featured outfield for Hull. He even found the net for the Tigers on two occasions, with his first goal coming against Oxford United.

In an interview with Hull’s website, Fettis said: “When I had done the warm-up, the manager said, ‘I need you to put the outfield top on, you might come on as Linton Brown has got a bit of a back issue.’

“I got myself ready, sat on the bench and with around 13 minutes to go, the manager said I was coming on. He told me to run around and make a nuisance of myself.