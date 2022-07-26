The former City winger joined the club’s coaching set-up in December, assisting former manager Derek Adams, and worked alongside Mark Hughes and Glyn Hodges following their arrival in February.

Kiwomya had previously as a performance coach at hometown club Huddersfield and also for the likes of Manchester City, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

He leaves the role at City by mutual consent, although he will continue to work for the club in other capacities.

The 54-year-old, who was regular matchday summariser for BBC Radio Leeds covering City prior to joining the club's coaching ranks, said: “In my heart, I love being a part of the Bradford City family. That will never change.

"This November will see me graduate with a Masters degree in advanced coaching practice, which will enable me to continue expanding my personal development and spending a little more time with my family, while helping to inspire and empower young people through new initiatives.

"As you all know, I am and always will be a massive Bradford City supporter, and would like to take this opportunity to say an enormous thanks to everyone I have worked with during my time in this role.

"That includes Mark Hughes, Derek Adams, Ryan Sparks, the players and staff and, most importantly, the supporters."

City’s chief executive officer, Ryan Sparks added: “I would like to thank Andy for his services to the club. It has been a privilege to have him on our staff, and he showed true commitment to us when taking on the role during a challenging period for us on the pitch.

"Andy leaves this role on great terms and, while he is looking to spend more time with his family and on further studies, there remains a great opportunity for us to continue working together in other areas, in the future."

Kiwomya's playing career took in spells as Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Halifax Town and Stocksbridge Park Steels amongst many others, with his affection for the Bantams emanating from a spell between 1995 and 1997 which saw him help the club to promotion into what is now the Championship in his debut season.