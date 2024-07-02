Archie Gray has issued a heartfelt statement after leaving Leeds United for Tottenham Hotspur.

The 18-year-old’s lengthy association with his boyhood club has come to an end after weeks of speculation regarding Premier League interest. Tottenham have paid a reported £40m for the services of the teenager, who is considered among the brightest prospects in Europe.

He had initially appeared Brentford-bound, but Leeds rejected a bid from the Bees before Spurs swooped in and struck a deal. To soften the blow, defender Joe Rodon has moved in the opposite direction for a fee believed to be in the region of £10m.

Gray has shared an emotional statement via Instagram, thanking Leeds for nurturing him and paying tribute to the club’s supporters. He has also shared his wish that his younger brother Harry, a prospect within the Leeds youth ranks, makes a senior breakthrough.

Archie Gray has left Leeds United for Tottenham Hotspur

He said: “I can’t thank everyone at Leeds United enough for the past 11 years, from the all the coaches I’ve had from when I first came at seven years old to all the coaching staff now. I have enjoyed every second of my time at the club and have so many great memories for life from watching in the stands to playing on the pitch.

"I would also like to say a massive thank you to all of the managers that I have had but especially Daniel Farke, for trusting me this year and giving me the opportunity to play and teaching me so much about the game.

"I am so grateful for him and all the coaching staff. Along the way I have made friends for life and I am also grateful for every tea mate I’ve been with from the age of seven to the teammates last season.

"And for the fans, you are amazing and I can’t thank you enough for the support you have given me and hopefully Harry in the next few years to come. We will cross paths again.”

In his first in-house interview at new club Tottenham, Gray has spoken of his excitement at making the step up to the Premier League, and to European football.

He has also shared his delight at the prospect of working under Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou. He said: "I'm not going to lie to you, I'm a massive Celtic fan so I love him and my whole family loves him. I haven't really said this to be fair. He's also a massive factor because playing under a really good manager is really important for me as well. I've still got loads to learn because I'm only 18 so it's really important."