Aston Villa are reportedly closing in on the signing of former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday playmaker Ross Barkley from Luton Town.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a career renaissance in the Premier League, shining for Luton despite their relegation to the Championship. Speculation regarding his future has been rife in recent months and he has been linked with Manchester United.

However, it appears Villa are winning the race for his signature. According to The Guardian, is reportedly set to join the club for a modest fee as they prepare for Champions League football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Barkley joined Luton, the length of his contract was not disclosed but it is thought to run into next season. Speaking last month, Barkley conceded he wanted to play in European competitions again.

Ross Barkley is reportedly edging closer to a move to Aston Villa. Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

He said: "I want to play in the Premier League. I want to play in Europe again but I'm not really focused on that now.”

Before establishing himself in the top flight, Barkley had two loan spells in Yorkshire as he cut his teeth at Everton. He made 13 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday, scoring four goals for the Owls.