Aston Villa 'closing in' on capture of former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder
The 30-year-old has enjoyed a career renaissance in the Premier League, shining for Luton despite their relegation to the Championship. Speculation regarding his future has been rife in recent months and he has been linked with Manchester United.
However, it appears Villa are winning the race for his signature. According to The Guardian, is reportedly set to join the club for a modest fee as they prepare for Champions League football.
When Barkley joined Luton, the length of his contract was not disclosed but it is thought to run into next season. Speaking last month, Barkley conceded he wanted to play in European competitions again.
He said: "I want to play in the Premier League. I want to play in Europe again but I'm not really focused on that now.”
Before establishing himself in the top flight, Barkley had two loan spells in Yorkshire as he cut his teeth at Everton. He made 13 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday, scoring four goals for the Owls.
He then joined Leeds, making a handful of appearances in the 2012/13 season. Neil Warnock was in charge of the Whites and could not guarantee regular Championship football, therefore Barkley went back to Goodison Park.
