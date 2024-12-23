Aston Villa make key transfer decision over Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked attacker
The 21-year-old has lit up League One this season, scoring 14 goals in 21 outings as a loanee at Stockport County.
His exploits do not appear to have gone unnoticed, with a clutch of Championship clubs believed to be on his trail.
Among the clubs reported to be eyeing a loan swoop in January are Leeds and both Sheffield clubs, although Middlesbrough have been described as frontrunners.
It now appears almost certain Barry will be Championship-bound in January, with Villa having confirmed he will be recalled from Edgeley Park.
His final game for the Hatters will be on New Year’s Day, when Stockport will face Villa’s bitter rivals Birmingham City.
In a statement, Stockport said: “We’d like to place on record our thanks to Aston Villa for trusting us with Louie’s development over the last 18 months, and to Louie for his outstanding contribution during his time at Edgeley Park.
“With three games still left to play before his departure, we are sure that supporters will join us in giving him the send off he deserves, and wish him the best of luck in his time back at Villa Park.”
Barry can operate as a winger or a forward and has also been deployed as an attacking midfielder by Stockport.
A product of West Bromwich Albion’s academy, Barry finished his football education with Villa after a spell in Barcelona’s famous youth system.
He has not managed a first-team breakthrough at Villa Park but has accumulated senior experience with five different clubs as a loanee.
