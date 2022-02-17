The sacking of Derek Adams by Bradford City sees Stuart Rayner, Leon Wobschall and host Mark Singleton start the show in League Two, before working their up to the Premier League to discuss the relegation concerns for Leeds United that refuse to go away.

They also cast an eye over the Championship and League One, and the respective promotion hopes and relegation fears of Yorkshire’s clubs.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

