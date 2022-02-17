Bradford City’s sacking of Derek Adams and Leeds United’s ongoing battle to pull clear of trouble – FootballTalk Podcast

THE only football podcast that covers the trials and tribulations of all 11 of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

By YP Sport
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 6:51 am

The sacking of Derek Adams by Bradford City sees Stuart Rayner, Leon Wobschall and host Mark Singleton start the show in League Two, before working their up to the Premier League to discuss the relegation concerns for Leeds United that refuse to go away.

They also cast an eye over the Championship and League One, and the respective promotion hopes and relegation fears of Yorkshire’s clubs.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

