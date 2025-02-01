Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke addresses boos from fans and makes transfer admission after Burton Albion draw
The Reds have made two signings in the winter window, which is due to slam shut on Monday (February 3).
Clarke’s side have been plagued by inconsistency this season and sit outside the top six in League One, prompting calls from supporters for signings to be made.
Speaking to the Barnsley Chronicle after his side’s 0-0 draw with Burton Albion, Clarke said: “We will see what Monday brings.
“Hopefully it brings incomings and good news to give us the strength we need in the right areas. By Tuesday I will know my squad for the season.”
He also addressed speculation regarding midfielder Luca Connell, insisting there has not been an approach from Swansea City.
Barnsley have not picked up a league win since January 4, with the Reds having picked up just one point across their last four games.
When the final whistle blew to end their battle with the Brewers, boos rang out in the stands at Oakwell.
Clarke said: “It’s understandable. I am never going to moan about supporters. It’s just as frustrating for myself and staff when we should win.
“We have to stick together and work hard. I am a great believer in the harder you work, the more rewards you get. We can’t keep our consistency but there plenty of points to play for.”
