Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke is hoping transfer deadline day features some completed business at Oakwell.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds have made two signings in the winter window, which is due to slam shut on Monday (February 3).

Clarke’s side have been plagued by inconsistency this season and sit outside the top six in League One, prompting calls from supporters for signings to be made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Barnsley Chronicle after his side’s 0-0 draw with Burton Albion, Clarke said: “We will see what Monday brings.

Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke saw his side draw 0-0 with Burton Albion. | Bruce Rollinson

“Hopefully it brings incomings and good news to give us the strength we need in the right areas. By Tuesday I will know my squad for the season.”

He also addressed speculation regarding midfielder Luca Connell, insisting there has not been an approach from Swansea City.

Barnsley have not picked up a league win since January 4, with the Reds having picked up just one point across their last four games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the final whistle blew to end their battle with the Brewers, boos rang out in the stands at Oakwell.

Darrell Clarke has insisted he understands supporter frustration. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Clarke said: “It’s understandable. I am never going to moan about supporters. It’s just as frustrating for myself and staff when we should win.