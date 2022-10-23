On-loan Huddersfield striker Kieran Phillips earned the Shrimps a welcome three points with a 39th-minute goal which proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Barnsley actually started the game the brighter with Nicky Cadden forcing an early save from Connor Ripley before the decisive moment came six minutes before the break.

Ryan Cooney sent a long throw into the box and the ball ended up at the feet of Phillips who reacted sharply to score from close range.

FRUSTRATION: Michael Duff believes his players got sucked into a scrap at Morecambe on Saturday, losing 1-0. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tykes went close to levelling with Josh Benson firing inches wide and forcing another flying save from Ripley after the break but the home defence held firm to keep only their second clean sheet of the season.

“We started the game well in the first 10 minutes but then got sucked into a scrap which is something that has happened too often this season,” said Duff.

“Once they went ahead, they sat in and although we dominated the second half and looked better, we didn’t keep the ball in the top third well enough and didn’t stick to our game plan. We need to do better.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams was understandably the happier man after his side moved off the bottom of the League One table as a result of the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a fantastic win against a team that started the game in sixth position,” said the former Bradford City manager. “We played really well and competed well against a strong side. We stopped them playing and closed space down and had opportunities as well at the other end.

“Overall, we deserved the win and every victory you get in this league is important – to beat a team like Barnsley at home was great for us.”

Morecambe: Ripley, Rawson, Bedeau, Delaney, Cooney, Shaw, Weir (O'Connor 80), Fane, Gibson, Stockton (Connolly 80), Phillips (Mayor 86). Unused substitutes: Love, Smith, Watts, McLoughlin.

Barnsley: Collins, Cundy (Larkeche 85), Andersen, Kitching, Edwards, J Benson, Connell (Kane 46), Cadden, Phillips (Aitchison 59), Cole, Martin (Jalo 72). Unused substitutes: Walton, Moon, Tedic.

Advertisement Hide Ad