Barnsley defender Donovan Pines has returned to his native USA for rehabilitation as he recovers from a thigh injury.

The 26-year-old, who has been capped by the USA at senior level, joined the Reds in January. However, he was sidelined by a thigh problem in March after just four appearances for the club.

His absence was felt on the pitch but Pines remained present in the run-in, travelling with his teammates to games even though he could not feature. He watched on as Barnsley missed out another trip to Wembley, losing to Bolton Wanderers in the semi-finals of the League One play-offs.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to iFollow Barnsley, Pines has updated fans on his condition as he looks to make a return. He said: "It's been going well. I'm just really thankful that it's going well and praying every day.

Donovan Pines was absent as Barnsley competed in the League One play-offs. Image: Tony Johnson

"Let things just take over and be natural. I'm eating healthy, I'm eating a lot of good foods to get the right rehabilitation that I need to be 100 per cent for pre-season.

"Just taking it day-by-day, week-by-week and it's good that I'm not really focusing on it. I'm being productive with my time and it's just focusing on the next chapter in my career which is next pre-season. Getting right and making sure I can start off well and help the team be successful next year.

"I'll be doing rehab back home. I'm looking forward to going back to work, leave the stuff in the past and look forward."

