Barnsley defender Donovan Pines issues injury update as he confirms return to USA
The 26-year-old, who has been capped by the USA at senior level, joined the Reds in January. However, he was sidelined by a thigh problem in March after just four appearances for the club.
His absence was felt on the pitch but Pines remained present in the run-in, travelling with his teammates to games even though he could not feature. He watched on as Barnsley missed out another trip to Wembley, losing to Bolton Wanderers in the semi-finals of the League One play-offs.
Speaking to iFollow Barnsley, Pines has updated fans on his condition as he looks to make a return. He said: "It's been going well. I'm just really thankful that it's going well and praying every day.
"Let things just take over and be natural. I'm eating healthy, I'm eating a lot of good foods to get the right rehabilitation that I need to be 100 per cent for pre-season.
"Just taking it day-by-day, week-by-week and it's good that I'm not really focusing on it. I'm being productive with my time and it's just focusing on the next chapter in my career which is next pre-season. Getting right and making sure I can start off well and help the team be successful next year.
"I'll be doing rehab back home. I'm looking forward to going back to work, leave the stuff in the past and look forward."
A lot has changed since Pines was last in action, with the most significant change being in the dugout. Neill Collins is no longer at the helm, with Darrell Clarke set to lead the Reds into the 2024/25 campaign.
