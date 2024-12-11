Barnsley supporters have had their say on which players they want their club to target in the January transfer window.

After back-to-back defeats in the League One play-offs, the Oakwell faithful are keen to see the back of the third tier.

However, with December approaching its midway point, the Reds sit outside the top six. Darrell Clarke’s side currently occupy eighth place, four points adrift of sixth-placed Reading.

Clarke recently laid out his intention to be ruthless when it comes to player selection, suggesting there may be some January business conducted.

"I am always judging players,” he said. “I already know deep down, if I am honest with you (which players to trust going forward). With that comes player opportunities to change your mind. One or two players can talk the talk, but are they walking the walk?

"When I come to that, I am ruthless. This is not being big-headed, but I have never released or get rid of a player that has gone and bit me on the backside.

"That tells me that when I’ve made a decision after a fair assessment of four or five months with working with players that I know what is required to do what we need to do to make sure those fine lines of where we are not quite winning games is narrowed down. It’s making sure we strengthen in those areas where we need to."

The Yorkshire Post asked Barnsley fans to identify some realistic targets for the January window - and these are the names they came up with.

Victor Edvardsen - Forward (Go Ahead Eagles)

The 28-year-old, who plies his trade in the Netherlands with Go Ahead Eagles, turned down a loan move to Barnsley in the summer window.

Speaking about the rejection in August, Clarke said: “It’s disappointing. The news this morning came in and he’s had a change of mind at his end for personal circumstances.”

Mads Andersen - Defender (Luton Town)

A former favourite among fans at Oakwell, Andersen left Barnsley at the end of the 2022/23 season to join Luton.

He has since managed just 13 appearances for the Hatters and has not made a single Championship start this term.

Joe Gelhardt - Forward (Leeds United)

The 22-year-old has seen very little first-team action at Elland Road over the last two years, despite having shown promise in the Premier League.

He has been linked with a loan move away from West Yorkshire and has reportedly attracted an array of potential suitors.

Thelo Aasgaard - Attacking Midfielder (Wigan Athletic)

At just 22, Aasgaard is a talismanic figure for Barnsley’s League One rivals Wigan. He has been capped by Norway at various youth levels and fuelled talk of interest from Nottingham Forest.

Cauley Woodrow - Forward (Luton Town)

Andersen is not the only player to have swapped Oakwell for Kenilworth Road in recent years. Woodrow has also struggled for minutes this season, managing just one Championship start.

Cauley Woodrow has struggled for minutes at Luton Town this season. | Paul Harding/Getty Images

Benjamin Källman - Forward (Cracovia)

A senior Finland international, the forward has been on the books of Polish outfit Cracovia since 2022. He already has experience of football in the United Kingdom, having spent time on loan at Dundee during the 2018/19 campaign.

Kemar Roofe - Forward (Unattached)

The former Leeds marksman was released by Rangers at the end of the 2023/24 season and has not yet secured a new club. He has endured torrid luck with injuries but would be a huge asset in League One if kept fit.

Dion Charles - Forward (Bolton Wanderers)