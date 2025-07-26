A new era is being ushered in at Oakwell, with Conor Hourihane the man tasked with reviving the Reds after a dismal 2024/25 campaign.

Five new faces have come on board, with two joining permanently and three making the move to South Yorkshire on loan.

Versatile attacker Reyes Cleary and seasoned marksman David McGoldrick have been snapped up after seeing their contracts expire at West Bromwich Albion and Notts County respectively.

Goalkeeper Murphy Cooper has made a loan switch from Queens Park Rangers, defender Nathanael Ogbeta has joined from Plymouth Argyle and forward Caylan Vickers has been borrowed from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The beginning of the new campaign is edging closer and as kick-off nears, the desire of supporters to see deals completed intensifies.

Barnsley have already dipped into the free agent market, but it could prove tempting again as pre-season approaches its end.

Bargains can be picked up, with the free agent market containing seasoned veterans, established figures and exciting up-and-comers.

Free agents tend to be low-risk signings too, as there is no transfer fee required to secure their services.

With Barnsley’s pre-season preparations picking up speed, here are 17 free agents the club could turn to in the transfer market.

Adam Reach The former Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough winger is unattached after a spell at Wycombe Wanderers.

Joe Ralls The midfielder has left Cardiff City, bringing the curtain down on a 15-year association with the Bluebirds.

Marvin Johnson A League One promotion-winner with Sheffield Wednesday, the veteran wing-back is seeking pastures new.

Harry Toffolo The experienced left-back, who is formerly of Huddersfield Town, has left Nottingham Forest.