Barnsley FC head coach Markus Schopp targets experience ahead of transfer window deadline

Barnsley FC head coach Markus Schopp. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Blues, much improved from the fixture at Oakwell in March, levelled on 33 minutes when Lukas Jutkiewicz cancelled out Callum Styles' spectacular sixth-minute opener - cashing in on an error from Toby Sibbick to restore parity.

The visitors, who triumphed 5-0 at Luton last weekend, were the better side on the restart, but a combination of poor finishing from one-time Barnsley trialist Scott Hogan and resolute displays from Brad Collins and Michal Helik in particular earned the Reds a point.

Attention now switches to the transfer front, with Schopp having spoken about his hopes of adding another option on the left hand side of defence and in central midfield - with the potential for some young players potentially heading out on loan.

Schopp, who did not involve Devante Cole and Herbie Kane due to 'technical reasons', said: "We lost a player with experience in each row. In games like today and last week, there are so (many) small moments in the game which can bring in on one side or the other. It is something I think where sometimes, it would be important to have a bit more experience.

"But this is my opinion and only how I interpret the situation. What happens, I don't know."

On his side's performance against Blues with a decent first-half display followed by a second period in which the hosts were forced to field a fair bit of pressure and struggled on the offensive front, he added: "I am not frustrated. At the end, we are happy with a point.

"More especially in the second half, when they hurt us more.

"Playing Birmingham is not an easy one. They are a really tough team to compete (against).

"It was not easy when they have so many set-pieces. It was a tough situation and breaks your rhythm..

"But it is never a question about the character and attitude of my players. My team put it all on the pitch and it is awesome."

On the performance of Collins in the second half, he said: "Brad did an awesome job. He gives us the support we need."

Offering his take, Blues boss Lee Bowyer commented: "We dominated the second half and created three very, very good chances - not half-chances.

"We should have left with all three points.

"Their keeper saved a one-on-one and got Barnsley a point. But that's what he (a goalkeeper) is paid to do.

"Barnsley are a very good team - high energy with good players.