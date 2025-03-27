Barnsley FC, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United's League One rivals appoint new boss after abrupt exit
The Shrews, who are rooted to the bottom of the third tier, were recently rocked by the abrupt departure of Gareth Ainsworth.
He has left the club to drop down a division and join Gillingham in a move that has left fans and pundits alike shocked.
In a statement, Shrewsbury said: “As a club, we made every effort to persuade them [Ainsworth and his assistant Richard Dobson] to stay - either for the duration of their contracts or until the end of the season.
“However, they chose to move on after Gillingham triggered a termination clause in their contracts.”
With the club embroiled in a battle for League One survival, Shrewsbury have moved on swiftly and recruited Michael Appleton as their new head coach.
The 49-year-old was last employed by Charlton Athletic and has led the likes of Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool.
He has committed to the club until the end of the current campaign, with Richard O’Donnell joining as his assistant.
Shrewsbury’s director of football Micky Moore said: "I'm absolutely delighted - along with the chairman and board of directors - to welcome both Michael and Richard to the club.
"It's been a difficult seven days. But once Gareth Ainsworth made the decision to leave, it was important we acted quickly to find the right man to guide us through the remainder of the season.
"Michael was my number one target. And I'm thrilled that over the last 24 hours we've been able to get a deal over the line - with Michael and Richard joining us until the end of the season.
"I know the past few days have been difficult for supporters. Nobody likes confusion and uncertainty.
"But hopefully now, by making this quick appointment, we can all get behind Michael and Richard for the remaining nine games of the season. Thank you for your continued support."
