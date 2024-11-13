Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United's League One rivals Shrewsbury Town have appointed Gareth Ainsworth as their new head coach.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club recently opted to part ways with Rotherham legend Paul Hurst in an attempt to arrest their struggles in the third tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ainsworth was identified as an ideal successor and has now been unveiled alongside his trusted lieutenant and assistant Richard Dobson.

Shrewsbury’s chairman, Roland Wycherley MBE, said: “On behalf of the board of directors, all supporters and everyone connected to Shrewsbury Town – I would like to extend a very warm welcome to Gareth and Richard at this difficult time.

Gareth Ainsworth is back in management after being axed by Queens Park Rangers. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

“I wish them every success in their endeavours as they work to restore the feel-good factor to our club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ainsworth spent over a decade in charge of Wycombe Wanderers, ending his lengthy association with the Chairboys to take charge of Queens Park Rangers last year.

He was axed by the R’s in October 2023, having overseen a dismal start to the campaign.

Shrewsbury’s director of football Micky Moore said: “I’m delighted to welcome Gareth and Richard to the football club. I think it is a massive coup for Shrewsbury Town to have them here. From the moment we started the recruitment process, Gareth and Richard were our number one targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve known Gareth for a long time. He was the standout candidate. And he is someone I have always admired for the outstanding work he did at Wycombe.