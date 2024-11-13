Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United's League One rivals appoint new head coach in 'massive coup'
The club recently opted to part ways with Rotherham legend Paul Hurst in an attempt to arrest their struggles in the third tier.
Ainsworth was identified as an ideal successor and has now been unveiled alongside his trusted lieutenant and assistant Richard Dobson.
Shrewsbury’s chairman, Roland Wycherley MBE, said: “On behalf of the board of directors, all supporters and everyone connected to Shrewsbury Town – I would like to extend a very warm welcome to Gareth and Richard at this difficult time.
“I wish them every success in their endeavours as they work to restore the feel-good factor to our club.”
Ainsworth spent over a decade in charge of Wycombe Wanderers, ending his lengthy association with the Chairboys to take charge of Queens Park Rangers last year.
He was axed by the R’s in October 2023, having overseen a dismal start to the campaign.
Shrewsbury’s director of football Micky Moore said: “I’m delighted to welcome Gareth and Richard to the football club. I think it is a massive coup for Shrewsbury Town to have them here. From the moment we started the recruitment process, Gareth and Richard were our number one targets.
“I’ve known Gareth for a long time. He was the standout candidate. And he is someone I have always admired for the outstanding work he did at Wycombe.
“He brings to this football club an enthusiasm and a wealth of knowledge having managed more than 150 games in League One. He is exactly what we need. I’m sure, in time, we will be able to build a football club that will really make the town and our supporters proud.”
