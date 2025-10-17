Newcastle United have reportedly agreed to sign Barnsley academy sensation Josh Kenchington.

A highly-rated prospect, the 14-year-old has already played under-18s football and represented England at youth level.

EFL clubs regularly find it difficult to hold on to such precocious talents when Premier League clubs come knocking.

Barnsley now appear set to lose another talented teenager, having lost defender Oliver Wilkinson in the summer.

Josh Kenchington looks set to leave Barnsley's youth system for Newcastle United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Newcastle United close in on Barnsley prodigy

According to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, Newcastle have agreed to pay £350,000 as well as bonuses described as “significant”.

An initial bid of £275,000 for the ball-playing centre-back is thought to have been turned down, while Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion are all believed to have been fended off by the Magpies.

Posting on X, Downie said: “Newcastle have agreed to pay £350,000 plus significant bonuses for wonder-kid Josh Kenchington. NUFC second bid to Barnsley was accepted, after a £275,000 first offer was turned down.

“Compared to John Stones, Kenchington was playing under-18 football aged just 14. Newcastle fended off rival interest from Man United, Spurs and Brighton for his signature.

“He’s a two-footed centre-back who already stands over 6ft tall, and high hopes for the future. The teenager will sign upon clearance of Premier League family checks, and will attend school in Newcastle while also training at the academy.”

Josh Kenchington will be aiming to progress into Eddie Howe's Newcastle United first-team squad. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Famous footsteps to follow in

Kenchington will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of John Stones, who has established himself among England’s elite centre-backs since cutting his teeth at Oakwell.