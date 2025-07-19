Barnsley have allowed former Doncaster Rovers and Cardiff City forward Max Watters to depart on loan.

The 26-year-old initially joined the Reds on loan from Cardiff in 2023, later making Oakwell his permanent home.

It marked a return to Yorkshire for Watters, who had previously made six appearances for Doncaster.

He has since amassed 84 appearances for Barnsley, scoring 14 goals and registering seven assists.

Watters managed just 18 league starts last term and has now been allowed to depart as Conor Hourihane oversees a reshuffle.

Max Watters made 18 league starts for Barnsley last season. | Tony Johnson

Max Watters makes loan move

He will spend the 2025/26 season in the Scottish Premiership with Dundee United, having completed a season-long loan move.

Tangerines boss Jim Goodwin said: “Max is a player whom we identified as one of our top targets for the summer window, and our patience has paid off - he’ll bring a completely different dynamic to our frontline.

“Capable of stretching the game with his excellent off-the-ball movement or acting as a focal point for his teammates to find directly, Max has a natural goalscoring instinct and hunger to succeed.

“I’m delighted with both Max’s arrival and our summer business so far. The strong playing group have at my disposal is testament to the hard work behind the scenes across the football club.”

Barnsley's Max Watters will spend the 2025/26 season in Scotland with Dundee United. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Max Watters on Dundee United move

Watters added: “I’m over the moon, I’m really excited to get going. I’ve been excited about the move since I first heard about it and it’s just good to be here now.

“Obviously, the Scottish league, I don’t know much about it. Speaking to the manager the other day, that really excited me, and the ambition of the club, and the big fanbase, everything’s just excited me about it.

“Everyone’s been friendly, everyone’s been nice, it’s definitely a good environment to be in. I’m just excited to get to know everyone else now.”

Hourihane has made it clear he is keen to usher in a new era at Barnsley following a frustrating 2024/25 season.

The Reds stumbled to a mid-table finish but are hoping for a fresh start under Oakwell hero Hourihane.