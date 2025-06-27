Ex-Barnsley FC and Rotherham United forward leaves relegated Luton Town to seal Championship return
The 29-year-old departed Barnsley in 2022, having scored 16 goals in 55 appearances for the Reds. He linked up with Luton and fired the Hatters to the Premier League with his exploits in front of goal.
However, back-to-back relegations followed and Luton will compete in the third tier of English football next season.
Morris will not be part of their efforts to return to the second tier, as he has been unveiled as a new addition to Derby County’s squad.
Carlton Morris makes move
The former York City frontman has made the switch for an undisclosed fee and penned a three-year deal.
He told Rams TV: “It's a massive club that I've heard a lot of good things about. When they came in for me, it was a bit of a no-brainer, really.
“[The move is] a big change, especially with my family. You want to know about the football club, about the area, and I've heard nothing but good. I've heard it's a great family club, so I'm excited to get going.
“I couldn't believe the atmosphere when I played at Pride Park towards the end of last season. I know it was a big game in the battle to stay up, but the fans were rocking.
“I've played in some quite big stadiums, but you can really feel the acoustics in the stadium. It was crazy, it was bouncing. I'm excited to have those fans egging me on as their own player.”
Carlton Morris’ Luton Town contributions
He has left Luton with a record of 39 goals in 137 appearances and appears to be a shrewd signing for John Eustace’s Derby.
Luton boss Matt Bloomfield said: “Carlton has been a big player for our football club for a long time now, and in the relatively short spell that we have worked with him, he has led by example and given everything for the cause.
“We understand his desire to continue his career at the highest level he can, and he leaves to join Derby with our best wishes.
“I’m sure I speak for everyone in saying he’ll always be a welcome visitor at Kenilworth Road for what he helped the club achieve, and we all wish him well for his future career.”
