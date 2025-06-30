Barnsley are reportedly in advanced talks over a deal to sign West Bromwich Albion forward Reyes Cleary.

The 21-year-old has been a prolific scorer for the Baggies at youth level and managed seven outings in the senior side.

He has accumulated the bulk of his senior experience out on loan and Walsall were the first to borrow the frontman last summer.

Cleary went back to The Hawthorns in January after just seven appearances for the Saddlers, but found regular football after a temporary switch to Hartlepool United.

He netted six goals in 20 appearances for the fifth-tier Pools last term, but now appears to be closing in on a permanent move to South Yorkshire.

Reyes Cleary has made seven first-team appearances for West Bromwich Albion. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Barnsley eye Reyes Cleary

According to Football League World, talks with Barnsley are at an advanced stage with Cleary seemingly not committing his future to West Brom.

At the end of the 2024/25 season, the Championship outfit confirmed the former England Under-19s attacker had been offered a new deal.

However, the indication talks are regarding a free transfer suggests an agreement with the Baggies has not been reached.

After Cleary’s loan deal at Hartlepool was extended in February, since-sacked Pools boss Anthony Limbrick hailed his attitude.

He said: “We’re really pleased to have Reyes here until the end of the season. He’s made a great impact since joining the club – he’s got a fantastic attitude. Hopefully he can play a big part for us during these final two months.”

Conor Hourihane has work to do as Barnsley boss. | Tony Johnson

Barnsley’s summer business

Conor Hourihane has made two additions to his squad since his appointment as Barnsley’s permanent head coach.

