Barnsley FC transfers: League One Reds target Birmingham City left-back but also have other back-up options
League One rivals Blues are set to let the defender, who hasn’t travelled on their pre-season training camp to Austria, leave and have reportedly agreed a fee with the Oakwell outfit.
The Midlanders remain keen themselves on Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, who has entered the final year of his Reds contract.
Longelo, 23, would fill the vacant left-sided defensive slot following the close season departure of Nicky Cadden. But the Reds are understood to have other back-up options if the deal doesn’t materialise.
London-born Longelo joined Blues on a full-time basis in the winter window of 2023 after impressing during an initial loan in the first half of the 2022-23 season from parent club West Ham.
He moved to Birmingham in a £400,000 deal.
Longelo has made 45 senior appearances for the St Andrew’s outfit, but has featured just twice for the club in 2024.
He played 20 times last term, with his final outing being in mid-January.
His contract runs until the summer of 2026.
So far in the close season, Barnsley have signed former players Conor Hourihane and Marc Roberts, alongside young goalkeeper Jackson Smith.
