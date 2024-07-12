BARNSLEY have made a move to sign Birmingham City left-back Emmanuel Longelo.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

League One rivals Blues are set to let the defender, who hasn’t travelled on their pre-season training camp to Austria, leave and have reportedly agreed a fee with the Oakwell outfit.

The Midlanders remain keen themselves on Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, who has entered the final year of his Reds contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longelo, 23, would fill the vacant left-sided defensive slot following the close season departure of Nicky Cadden. But the Reds are understood to have other back-up options if the deal doesn’t materialise.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Emmanuel Longelo looks on during the warm up prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Birmingham City at Deepdale on September 19, 2023 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

London-born Longelo joined Blues on a full-time basis in the winter window of 2023 after impressing during an initial loan in the first half of the 2022-23 season from parent club West Ham.

He moved to Birmingham in a £400,000 deal.

Longelo has made 45 senior appearances for the St Andrew’s outfit, but has featured just twice for the club in 2024.

He played 20 times last term, with his final outing being in mid-January.

His contract runs until the summer of 2026.