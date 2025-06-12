Millwall exit quickly followed by free transfer move for ex-Barnsley and Middlesbrough goalkeeper
The 30-year-old was released by Middlesbrough last year, having spent the final year of his Riverside contract out on loan.
He had been borrowed by Barnsley and was the first-choice man between the sticks at Oakwell for the duration of the 2023/24 campaign.
Millwall snapped the goalkeeper up last year and he acted as an understudy in the Championship last season.
Talks regarding an extension to his one-year deal were held but failed to yield fresh terms and he moved on earlier this week.
New move for Liam Roberts
Roberts has now linked up with League One outfit Mansfield Town, penning a two-year deal at the One Call Stadium.
Stags boss Nigel Clough said: “We needed a first-choice goalkeeper and we think Liam fits the bill perfectly. He’s played against us over the years and we’ve been very impressed by him.
“He has Championship experience as well as a lot of experience in League One. He’s at a good age and we’re very pleased to have him as our number one.”
Mansfield have also signed former Doncaster Rovers defender Kyle Knoyle from League One rivals Stockport County.
Liam Roberts’ Millwall farewell
In a farewell statement after departing The Den, Roberts said: "As I say goodbye to Millwall, I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the fans, my teammates and all the staff.
“It has been a real honour to represent this club over the past year and play in front of such a passionate fanbase. Sharing the dressing room with such a special group of players has been a privilege.
"My family and I were shown incredible support during one of the most difficult times in our lives, and we'll never forget the kindness and care we received from everyone connected to the club. That will stay with us forever.
"As I look ahead, my main goal is to play regularly and consistently at first-team level and I'm excited to see what the next chapter holds for me.
“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. I'll always be grateful for my time here and I wish Millwall nothing but success in the future."
