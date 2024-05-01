Neill Collins was relieved of his duties last week but the Reds have not yet unveiled his successor. A raft of figures have been linked with the role but the first team remains under the control of interim head coach Martin Devaney.

He led the club into their final game of the regular season, a 1-1 draw with Northampton Town. ‘Disco’ is now preparing the Reds to take on Bolton Wanderers over two legs in the semi-finals of the League One play-offs.

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens is among those to have been linked with the vacancy but has quelled speculation by penning a new deal at Brisbane Road. Dominik Thalhammer has also been reported to be a target, as has MK Dons boss Mike Williamson.

Here are the BetVictor favourites to become Barnsley’s next head coach.