Barnsley next manager: Former Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United man emerges as favourite for role

A new favourite for the Barnsley role has emerged as the hunt for a new head coach continues.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st May 2024, 15:10 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 15:15 BST

Neill Collins was relieved of his duties last week but the Reds have not yet unveiled his successor. A raft of figures have been linked with the role but the first team remains under the control of interim head coach Martin Devaney.

He led the club into their final game of the regular season, a 1-1 draw with Northampton Town. ‘Disco’ is now preparing the Reds to take on Bolton Wanderers over two legs in the semi-finals of the League One play-offs.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens is among those to have been linked with the vacancy but has quelled speculation by penning a new deal at Brisbane Road. Dominik Thalhammer has also been reported to be a target, as has MK Dons boss Mike Williamson.

Here are the BetVictor favourites to become Barnsley’s next head coach.

Here are the favourites to fill the head coach vacancy at Barnsley.

1. Favourites for Barnsley job

Here are the favourites to fill the head coach vacancy at Barnsley. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

2. 16. Daniel Webb

33/1 Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

3. 15. Cameron Toshack

33/1 Photo: GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

4. 14. Brian Barry-Murphy

33/1 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ChelseaBarnsleyFulhamNewcastle UnitedMike WilliamsonRichie WellensNorthampton Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.