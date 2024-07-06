It is fair to say the dying embers of the 2023/24 campaign at Oakwell were eventful, as a late-stage sacking of Neill Collins stirred up shock in the EFL. Martin Devaney led the Reds into the play-offs but could not book the club another trip to Wembley.

Clarke is now at the helm and the change in the dugout is not the only reason it feels like a new dawn in South Yorkshire. A number of senior players, such as Jordan Williams and Devante Cole, have moved on.

Barnsley have already made moves to bolster their ranks and recently brought Marc Roberts back to the club as a free agent. The free agent market has already proved useful to the Reds and it may be something they continue to monitor.

There is plenty of experience and talent to pick up for free and it is not difficult to imagine the Reds being tempted to dip back into the pool out of out-of-contract stars.

Here are 17 free agents Barnsley could potentially target this summer.

1 . Sheyi Ojo The winger has spent the best part of a decade bouncing between clubs, showing promise without every laying down roots. He was released by Cardiff City at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

2 . George Byers Barnsley have been linked with the former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, as have a number of their League One rivals.

3 . Bradley Dack The playmaker is arguably a cut above League One level but injuries have hampered the 30-year-old in recent years. Sunderland allowed him to seek pastures new at the end of last season.