Derby County are reportedly leading the race to sign Sheffield United and Middlesbrough-linked forward Ben Brereton Diaz.

The 26-year-old has been at the centre of speculation of late, having fallen out of favour at Southampton.

He has ended each of the last two seasons on loan at Sheffield United, having been sent to the Blades by Villareal in 2024 and by the Saints earlier this year.

The Chile international has been linked with a move back to Bramall Lane, while there has also been talk of interest from Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion.

Southampton's Ben Brereton Diaz could be on the move in the final days of the transfer window. | Joe Portlock/Getty Images

However, according to Football League World, Derby are in pole position to secure the versatile attacker’s signature.

He is said to have been identified as a priority target for the Rams, who are expected to accelerate their push over the weekend.

The club will have to move swiftly, as the summer transfer window is due to slam shut on Monday (September 1).

Derby are winless after three league games this term, therefore an attacking addition to John Eustace’s squad would certainly be welcome.

Ben Brereton Diaz was part of the Sheffield United squad that missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Ben Brereton Diaz’s Sheffield United spells

Across two loan spells in South Yorkshire, Brereton Diaz registered 10 goals in 34 appearances. His first stint ended in relegation from the Premier League, while his second ended in Championship play-off final heartbreak.

After returning for his second spell earlier this year, he said: “For me personally, with a young family back in Southampton I didn't want to go somewhere else unfamiliar, but most importantly I know what the gaffer and his staff are about and I've been delighted to see the team doing so well this season, for me it was a no-brainer to come back.