Sheffield United prodigy Oliver Arblaster has reportedly been added to Brentford’s watchlist.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old has not featured for the Blades since November last year, when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

While he will most likely need time to get up to speed upon his return, his recovery will be a huge boost for under-fire manager Ruben Selles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arblaster has previously been the subject of transfer speculation and unsurprisingly so given the speed at which he has developed.

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Arblaster has been linked with Brentford. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Oliver Arblaster interest

Brentford have previously been credited with interest in the England youth international, who SportsBoom have now claimed is on the Bees watchlist.

It has been suggested the Premier League club could lodge a bid in January, with a Blades connection thought to be fuelling the interest.

Brentford handed the reins to Keith Andrews in the summer and the 44-year-old knows Arblaster from his time in Chris Wilder’s coaching team at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Arblaster has already captained Sheffield United in the Premier League. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Oliver Arblaster’s injury comeback

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield in July about Arblaster’s injury, Selles said: "Ollie is not going to be with us until the middle of September if everything goes according to the plan.

"We need to be a little bit careful, it's always complicated to come back after that kind of injury."

Arblaster, meanwhile, said: "I feel like I'm pretty close. I feel really good, my body feels really good. The sessions are tough, some days I'll ache a little bit but it's just natural.

"The physio and the doctor I've spoken to said it'll be around September time but as I know with this injury, you can't really think ‘I'll be back playing then’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad