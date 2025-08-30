Sheffield United prodigy Oliver Arblaster on Brentford 'watchlist' despite injury woes
The 21-year-old has not featured for the Blades since November last year, when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.
While he will most likely need time to get up to speed upon his return, his recovery will be a huge boost for under-fire manager Ruben Selles.
Arblaster has previously been the subject of transfer speculation and unsurprisingly so given the speed at which he has developed.
Oliver Arblaster interest
Brentford have previously been credited with interest in the England youth international, who SportsBoom have now claimed is on the Bees watchlist.
It has been suggested the Premier League club could lodge a bid in January, with a Blades connection thought to be fuelling the interest.
Brentford handed the reins to Keith Andrews in the summer and the 44-year-old knows Arblaster from his time in Chris Wilder’s coaching team at Bramall Lane.
Oliver Arblaster’s injury comeback
Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield in July about Arblaster’s injury, Selles said: "Ollie is not going to be with us until the middle of September if everything goes according to the plan.
"We need to be a little bit careful, it's always complicated to come back after that kind of injury."
Arblaster, meanwhile, said: "I feel like I'm pretty close. I feel really good, my body feels really good. The sessions are tough, some days I'll ache a little bit but it's just natural.
"The physio and the doctor I've spoken to said it'll be around September time but as I know with this injury, you can't really think ‘I'll be back playing then’.
“It could be before, I hope it's before that, but I just have to take it day by day. I hopefully I'll get back before that date, if not, in the September international break I'd love to be playing games."