News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
6 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
7 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Ben Nelson injury update as Doncaster Rovers defender limps off for England Under-19s

Doncaster Rovers centre-back Ben Nelson left Rotrherham United's New York Stadium on crutches after a disappointing day for England's Under-19s.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 25th Mar 2023, 17:47 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 17:49 GMT

The Leicester City defender, who is on loan at Doncaster for the second half of the League Two season missed Rovers' match at home to Northampton Town because he was on international duty.

But he limped off 33 minutes in to England's 1-0 defeat to Iceland in the elite qualifying round for this summer's European Under-19 Championship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'm not really sure how bad it is yet, it's maybe a bit of tightness in his calf," said manager Simon Rusk after the game. "Hopefully it's not too bad."

Most Popular
INJURY: Ben Nelson
INJURY: Ben Nelson
INJURY: Ben Nelson

Nelson was at least able to leave the field under his own steam so hopefully the crutches he used as he boarded the bus back to the team hotel were simply a precaution.

Doncaster's next game is at home to Crewe Alexandra on April 1.

EnglandDoncasterLeicester City