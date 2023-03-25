Ben Nelson injury update as Doncaster Rovers defender limps off for England Under-19s

Doncaster Rovers centre-back Ben Nelson left Rotrherham United's New York Stadium on crutches after a disappointing day for England's Under-19s.

The Leicester City defender, who is on loan at Doncaster for the second half of the League Two season missed Rovers' match at home to Northampton Town because he was on international duty.

But he limped off 33 minutes in to England's 1-0 defeat to Iceland in the elite qualifying round for this summer's European Under-19 Championship.

"I'm not really sure how bad it is yet, it's maybe a bit of tightness in his calf," said manager Simon Rusk after the game. "Hopefully it's not too bad."

INJURY: Ben Nelson

Nelson was at least able to leave the field under his own steam so hopefully the crutches he used as he boarded the bus back to the team hotel were simply a precaution.