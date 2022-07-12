Beth Mead putting Lionesses quest over any Women’s Euros golden boot claims

The tournament hosts recorded the biggest win in Euros history, surpassing their own 6-0 victory over Scotland in 2017, with a stunning display at the Amex Stadium in which they scored six times in the first half.

Following Georgia Stanway’s 12th-minute penalty and a Lauren Hemp finish three minutes later, the Lionesses then added four goals in just over 10 minutes, with their record scorer Ellen White – now just one away from matching the men’s team’s highest scorer Wayne Rooney on 53 – and Mead each netting twice.

Substitute Alessia Russo subsequently made it a magnificent, unprecedented seven in the 66th minute before Mead completed her treble with nine minutes of normal time remaining as Sarina Wiegman’s side secured a place in the quarter-finals in remarkable fashion.

Beth Mead: A hat-trick on Monday took her tournament tally to four goals in two games. (Picture: PA)

Reflecting on the dismantling of a Norway outfit ranked three places below them at 11th in the world, winger Mead said: “I think if you’d have told us that (the day before), we’d have probably all laughed at you.

“We couldn’t believe it on the pitch, as you could probably see by our faces, but I thought on the pitch every player was phenomenal. Honestly, we would never have dreamt of that.”

Having also scored the winner last Wednesday when England opened their campaign by beating Austria 1-0 at Old Trafford, Mead is currently on four goals for the tournament.

The 27-year-old from Whitby – who has registered 18 England goals since missing out on Great Britain’s squad for the Tokyo Olympics last summer – said when asked about the possibility of finishing the Euros with the Golden Boot: “I’d love to, but I’m just happy again to get on the scoresheet, and get the points for the team right now. I’m part of a team game, and I love playing for this team, so if I can help in any way, I’m more than happy. (But) it would be a big bonus, yeah!”

England's Beth Mead shakes hands with Norway's Guro Pettersen at full time after the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group A match at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium. (Picture: PA).

England will returning to Brighton a week on Wednesday to play a quarter-final against the runners-up in Group B, which features Germany and Spain.