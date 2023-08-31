Birmingham City 'at forefront' of interest in Leeds United man but West Brom also keen
Despite impressing out on loan at Cardiff City and Luton Town, Drameh does not appear to be in the immediate plans of Whites boss Daniel Farke.
He also struggled to establish himself in the first-team at Elland Road during the tenures of both Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch.
According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Birmingham City are “at the forefront” of interest him. The report claims West Bromwich Albion, led by ex-Leeds coach Carlos Corberan, have also enquired.
Birmingham are said to be pushing hard for a season-long loan deal, which would take Drameh to the end of his current Leeds contract.
His last appearance for Leeds came in the frantic 4-3 win over Ipswich Town, during which he was brought on and substituted off.
Leeds appear to be willing to sanction exits for fringe players, having already allowed Sam Greenwood to join Middlesbrough.
The Athletic have also claimed Leo Hjelde and Darko Gyabi could move on before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm tomorrow (September 1).