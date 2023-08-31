Despite impressing out on loan at Cardiff City and Luton Town, Drameh does not appear to be in the immediate plans of Whites boss Daniel Farke.

He also struggled to establish himself in the first-team at Elland Road during the tenures of both Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch.

Cody Drameh has struggled to establish himself in the first-team at Leeds United. Image: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Birmingham are said to be pushing hard for a season-long loan deal, which would take Drameh to the end of his current Leeds contract.

His last appearance for Leeds came in the frantic 4-3 win over Ipswich Town, during which he was brought on and substituted off.

Leeds appear to be willing to sanction exits for fringe players, having already allowed Sam Greenwood to join Middlesbrough.