'Received offers' - Birmingham City midfielder makes Sheffield United and Norwich City transfer admission
The 27-year-old joined the Blues in January last year but was unable to prevent the club sliding into League One.
There was speculation regarding his future in the window that followed, with Sheffield United and Leeds United credited with interest.
He stayed put in the Midlands but has now claimed there was an offer on the table from South Yorkshire.
Speaking to Korean publication Naver Sports, he said: “I received offers from Sheffield [United], Norwich and Stoke and if I had spoken strongly, they would have let me go.
“At first, the manager said: ‘If you don't think about staying here or don't think you'll give your best, tell me, I'll definitely let you go’.
“In fact, all the players who felt that way left. But I thought this manager was too good to pass up. If I had transferred, I wouldn't know what kind of football the manager there would play.
“It was really stressful. In the end, I decided to stay, and I'm really, really satisfied.”
The South Korea international has made 25 appearances in League One this season, registering two assists.
Birmingham currently sit top of the table in the third tier, nine points clear of second-placed Wycombe Wanderers.
